Troy Andersen earns first NFC defensive player of the week award

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:16 PM

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen had a terrific game in Atlanta’s 26-24 victory over New Orleans and now has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

It’s his first career player of the week award.

Andersen recorded a pick-six and had 16 total tackles during the contest. According to the league, Andersen is one of just six players since 2000 to have at least 15 tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown in a single game.

Andersen is the second Falcons player to win a defensive player of the week award this season, joining safety Jessie Bates — who earned it in Week 2.

The Falcons will host the Buccaneers on Thursday night in Week 5.