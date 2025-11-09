Tua Tagovailoa 9-yard touchdown gives Dolphins 7-0 lead over Bills

The Dolphins’ first drive ended with a Tua Tagovailoa interception.

The club’s second had a much better result.

Tagovailoa tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Malik Washington, giving Miami a 7-0 lead.

That score capped a 12-play, 92-yard drive that took 7:27 off the clock.

The Dolphins faced only one third down on the way to the end zone, with fullback Alec Ingold converting the third-and-1 with a 6-yard run.

Tagovailoa is now 6-of-6 passing for 32 yards with a touchdown and an interception. De’Von Achane has rushed for 40 yards on five carries and caught two passes for 18 yards.

On the injury front, Bills defensive end Landon Jackson has been ruled out with a knee injury.