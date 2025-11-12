Tua Tagovailoa: I don’t think anyone’s worried about any of that external noise

The Dolphins picked up a surprising, dominant victory over the Bills last Sunday, giving Miami two wins over the last three weeks.

It’s been a poor season overall for the Dolphins, who have already mutually parted ways with General Manager Chris Grier. With the additional departures of the club’s co-directors of player personnel, it certainly appears Miami could be on the road to clearing house and firing head coach Mike McDaniel at the end of the season.

However, if the Dolphins continue to stack wins, they may change the mind of team owner Stephen Ross.

During his Wednesday press conference in Spain, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked if potentially saving McDaniel’s job was on the minds of players in last week’s victory.

“You know, I understand the question,” Tagovailoa said. “I know there’s a lot of talk outside about certain individuals, certain people. But I think more so with last week’s game, I think it shows the togetherness of our team. And I don’t think it’s anyone playing for themselves. More so, it really is everyone playing for each other — everyone having to do their job, having the conviction to do their job, and each individual trusting that if I do my job, I’ve got to trust that this guy is going to do his job as well and not try to play hero ball where [it’s], alright, I don’t know if he’s going to do that, so I’m going to go out of my job, out of my way to maybe do his. Then when he does his and you don’t do yours, I think that’s where things fall apart where we’ve got to play with conviction, we just continue to stick together, play together, and I don’t think anyone’s worried about any of that external noise when it comes to that.

“When we play this game, we know what we sign up for. And we know this is a business as well. We want to play for each other. We’re going to do everything we can — we don’t prepare to go out there and think, hey we want to do bad, we want to lose this game. No, we go out there with our hearts, with our minds for war — like that’s what it is, essentially. So, yeah.”

In 10 games this season, Tagovailoa has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,952 yards with 17 touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions.