Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags' loss to Texans 'tough to bounce back from'
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks 'starting to realize how good they are'

Dolphins part ways with co-directors of player personnel Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt

  
Published November 10, 2025 07:23 PM

An unexpected win over the Buffalo Bills didn’t stop the pink slips.

A day after the Dolphins drubbed the Bills, 30-13, the team parted ways with co-directors of player personnel Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt, per NFL Media.

Both men remain listed on the team’s official website.

Hunt has worked for the Dolphins since 1994. Engroff has been employed by the Dolphins since 1999.

Ten days ago, the Dolphins fired G.M. Chris Grier, an employee of the franchise since 2000. Champ Kelly is the interim General Manager.

Coach Mike McDaniel reportedly will finish the season. With more games like Sunday’s, he could be sticking around for 2026, in partnership with a new G.M.