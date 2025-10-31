Tua Tagovailoa: Ravens fans’ crowd noise in Miami caused Dolphins’ false start

Ravens fans made themselves heard in Miami on Thursday night.

In the first quarter, the Dolphins faced a fourth-and-1 at the Ravens’ 12-yard line and lined up to go for it, but offensive lineman Larry Borom false started. After the five-yard penalty, the Dolphins missed a 35-yard field goal, coming away with no points on a drive that looked like it was heading for the end zone.

After the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he thought that false start was caused by fans of the visiting team cheering so loudly that Borom was struggling to hear his calls, and that afterward the Dolphins’ offense had to adjust.

“I would say with the Ravens fans, it maybe got a little muffled with my cadence and the crowd noise,” Tagovailoa said. “We talked about that on the sideline after and got that corrected.”

The Dolphins haven’t given their fans much to cheer for this season, so it’s unsurprising that plenty of tickets were available for the visiting team’s fans. And those fans made a difference in the Ravens’ win.