 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa: Ravens fans’ crowd noise in Miami caused Dolphins’ false start

  
Published October 31, 2025 05:31 AM

Ravens fans made themselves heard in Miami on Thursday night.

In the first quarter, the Dolphins faced a fourth-and-1 at the Ravens’ 12-yard line and lined up to go for it, but offensive lineman Larry Borom false started. After the five-yard penalty, the Dolphins missed a 35-yard field goal, coming away with no points on a drive that looked like it was heading for the end zone.

After the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he thought that false start was caused by fans of the visiting team cheering so loudly that Borom was struggling to hear his calls, and that afterward the Dolphins’ offense had to adjust.

“I would say with the Ravens fans, it maybe got a little muffled with my cadence and the crowd noise,” Tagovailoa said. “We talked about that on the sideline after and got that corrected.”

The Dolphins haven’t given their fans much to cheer for this season, so it’s unsurprising that plenty of tickets were available for the visiting team’s fans. And those fans made a difference in the Ravens’ win.