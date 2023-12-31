Tua Tagovailoa says his shoulder is sore but “good”

The Dolphins listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as questionable to return with a left shoulder injury. He didn’t return, but there was no reason to return.

The Dolphins trailed 42-19 when Tagovailoa was injured in the fourth quarter and lost 56-19 to the Ravens.

“Shoulder’s good. Just a little sore. That’s all,” Tagovailoa said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Tagovailoa scrambled for 9 yards on fourth down before sliding to try and avoid a hit and got a glancing blow from Odafe Oweh anyway.

“Ran, slid and then there was contact, so. . . .,” Tagovailoa said, via a live stream from the team.

Tagovailoa was 22-of-38 for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Dolphins will play the Bills for the AFC East title next week.