Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tua Tagovailoa: “Very thankful” Dolphins protected me from myself

  
Published February 10, 2023 02:52 PM
nbc_pft_tuanews_230202
February 2, 2023 08:23 AM
While Tua Tagovailoa reportedly has cleared concussion protocol, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how long the QB will stay that way, given physics aren’t in his favor.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not play in the final three games of the season after suffering a concussion against the Packers on Christmas and he was not cleared from concussion protocol until early February.

On Friday, Tagovailoa discussed that period of time for the first time. He said that the long stretch between the head injury and the clearance was due in part to the way the Dolphins handled the situation.

Tagovailoa said he didn’t start the process of going through the protocol until the Dolphins’ season ended with a playoff loss to the Bills and that he was grateful that the Dolphins protected him from his own desire to play by taking things slowly after what was his second documented and possible third concussion of the season.

“For concussion protocol, I think the team did me the biggest service throughout that,” Tagovailoa said, via Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today. “They never allowed me to go through protocol normally until the season was done. So that’s why it might have seemed like it took forever, but they were just protecting me from myself. And me and my family are very thankful to the Dolphins. But it really entailed a lot of exertion, so like running, ocular and vestibular movements, so like balance, proprioception -- things like that. Having went to see a doctor in Pittsburgh, got clear from him and then had to do written test, memorization.”

The multiple concussions led to some questions about Tagovailoa’s playing future, but the Dolphins and Tagovailoa’s parents both said that the plan is for him to be back on the field 2023. Tagovailoa confirmed as much while talking to Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports by saying that he has “all the information that I need to move forward” as a player.