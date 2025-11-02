Tucker Kraft carted to locker room, questionable to return with knee injury

The Packers have a significant injury concern with one of their top offensive players.

Tight end Tucker Kraft was carted to the locker room with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers.

Green Bay announced Kraft is questionable to return.

Kraft went down after he was hit on a Josh Jacobs running play. He needed trainer assistance to get to the sideline before he was examined in the medical tent. He was subsequently carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Kraft had 20 yards on two catches before departing the contest.

Packers receiver Matthew Golden is also questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The Packers were driving to open the third quarter, but Brandon McManus missed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide left to keep the score at 7-6, Panthers.