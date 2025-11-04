 Skip navigation
Tucker Kraft goes on IR as Packers sign two to active roster

  
Published November 4, 2025 04:54 PM

The Packers announced several roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, including one that officially brings an end to tight end Tucker Kraft’s season.

Kraft tore his ACL in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and he will eventually have surgery to repair the injury. Kraft had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns before his injury and the Packers added a tight end to the 53-man roster to help pick up some of the slack he’ll leave behind.

They signed Josh Whyle off of their practice squad. Whyle had 37 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans over the last two seasons.

They also signed defensive lineman Arron Mosby off the practice squad. He has made two tackles in three games as a temporary elevation this season.

In addition to those moves, the Packers also made a number of practice squad transactions. They signed tight end McCallan Castles, tight end Drake Dabney, linebacker Kristian Welch, and wide receiver Michael Woods II while releasing offensive lineman Lecitus Smith.