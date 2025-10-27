 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tucker Kraft’s second touchdown of the night gives Packers 29-19 lead

  
Published October 26, 2025 10:59 PM

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is having a career game on Sunday Night Football.

Kraft has pushed Green Bay’s lead over Pittsburgh to 10 points with his 24-yard touchdown reception with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Kraft now has seven receptions for a career-high 143 yards with two touchdowns on the day. He entered Week 8 with 23 receptions for 326 yards with four touchdowns.

His second touchdown capped a short four-play, 45-yard drive. The Packers were able to take advantage of good field position that came with a personal foul on a Steelers punt.

Quarterback Jordan Love has also performed quite well, completing 26-of-31 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns so far on Sunday.