Tucker Kraft’s second touchdown of the night gives Packers 29-19 lead

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is having a career game on Sunday Night Football.

Kraft has pushed Green Bay’s lead over Pittsburgh to 10 points with his 24-yard touchdown reception with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Kraft now has seven receptions for a career-high 143 yards with two touchdowns on the day. He entered Week 8 with 23 receptions for 326 yards with four touchdowns.

His second touchdown capped a short four-play, 45-yard drive. The Packers were able to take advantage of good field position that came with a personal foul on a Steelers punt.

Quarterback Jordan Love has also performed quite well, completing 26-of-31 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns so far on Sunday.