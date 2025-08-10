Two catches, one missed tackle for Travis Hunter in his preseason debut

The first test of Travis Hunter’s ability to play both ways in an NFL game is in the books.

Hunter played 10 snaps at wide receiver and eight snaps at cornerback in Saturday’s 31-25 loss to the Steelers. Hunter caught two passes on the team’s opening drive and had a third catch wiped out by a penalty before missing a tackle in his time on defense.

“He made a couple good catches on some option routes and missed the one tackle defensively that I noticed,” head coach Liam Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I’ll have to watch the tape on how he operated defensively a little bit more, but I thought offensively, he made the right decisions on those option routes. Made a good catch, almost broke out of that one where Trevor [Lawrence] put it behind him on that third down we talked about, but I’ll have to go watch the tape a little bit more to know more.”

Hunter said he was nervous at the start of the game, but calmed down after the first play and said he knows “what I’ve got to do next time” now that he has his first NFL game action under his belt.