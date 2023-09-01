Two of four Bears captains are newcomers to Chicago

In a year with some teams having eight or more captains, the Bears will go with four. Half of them weren’t on the team in 2022.

The four Chicago captains are quarterback Justin Fields, safety Eddie Jackson, receiver DJ Moore, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, via NBC Sports Chicago.

Moore and Edmunds joined the Bears in 2023. Moore arrived via trade, and Edmunds signed in free agency.

Shield is the only holdover captain from last season. The others were tackle Cody Whitehair, defensive end Robert Quinn, and linebacker Roquan Smith. Quinn and Smith were both traded during the 2022 season.

Moore ended up with more votes than Whitehair.

“He leads by example and when he speaks, everybody listens,” coach Matt Eberflus said regarding Moore. “He is just a worker. He’s a playmaker, so guys look up to him and that showed in the votes that he got.”

Still, the leader of the team is Fields. And, as a practical matter, the Bears will go as far as he can take them.