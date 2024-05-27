 Skip navigation
Two women file lawsuit accusing Brandon McManus of sexual assault on Jaguars team flight last year

  
Published May 27, 2024 03:08 PM

Two women have filed a lawsuit accusing kicker Brandon McManus of sexually assaulting them on a Jaguars team flight last year.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are also being sued by the two flight attendants for failing to supervise McManus, who now plays for the Commanders, and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team. They are seeking a jury trial and more than $1 million in damages.

The Jaguars declined an opportunity to comment and a statement from McManus or his attorney is expected to come later on Monday.

McManus is accused of trying to kiss one woman while she was seated during a turbulent period of the September flight and “grinding up against her” during one of the flight’s meal services. The second woman also accuses McManus of grinding against her and then “smirked and walked away” when confronted about it. The lawsuit also claims that McManus offered money to other flight attendants to “drink and dance inappropriately.”

McManus spent nine seasons with the Broncos before joining the Jaguars last year. He signed a one-year contract with the Commanders in March.