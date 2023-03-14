 Skip navigation
Two years, $14 million for Taylor Heinicke in Atlanta

  
Published March 14, 2023 07:59 AM
nbc_pft_heinickefalcons_230314
March 14, 2023 08:34 AM
With the Falcons reportedly signing Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss and Taylor Heinicke, in addition to acquiring Jonnu Smith, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what Atlanta must focus on next.

The Falcons will be getting another quarterback, and he’ll be making a lot more than their current starter.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, veteran Taylor Heinicke will sign a two-year contract that will pay him up to $20 million dollars, based on incentives.

The former Commander gets $4 million to sign, along with a $1 million roster bonus due on March 20. He also receives a guaranteed base salary of $1.32 million in 2023, and up to $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

For 2024, the contract has a base salary of $5 million, a $1.32 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2024 league year, and up to $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

The deal also includes up to $3 million per year in incentives, based on playing time, playoff appearances, and games started.

If Heinicke hits all incentives, he’ll make $20 million.

In contrast, starter Desmond Ridder is in the second season of a four-year, $5.36 million deal. This year, he’ll make only $948,000.

Still, the move is being viewed as an endorsement of Ridder as the starter for the next two years, with Heinicke as the veteran insurance policy. Ridder’s contract is simply a product of where he was drafted. If he performs well, he’ll be eligible for a second contract after the 2024 regular season.