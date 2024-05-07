 Skip navigation
Ty Summers to try out for Broncos at rookie minicamp

  
Published May 7, 2024 06:07 AM

The Broncos will have their rookie class in town for a minicamp this weekend and they’ll also be taking a look at an experienced special teams player.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that linebacker Ty Summers will take part in the team’s practices on a tryout basis.

Summers was a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Packers and spent his first three seasons in Green Bay. He split the 2022 season between the Jaguars and Saints and then remained in New Orleans last season.

Summers has 60 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in 67 regular season games. He also has four tackles in four postseason appearances.