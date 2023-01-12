 Skip navigation
Tyler Biadasz, Leighton Vander Esch have full participation Thursday; Tyron Smith limited

  
Published January 12, 2023 11:23 AM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms discuss how Dak Prescott can lead the Dallas Cowboys in their Wild Card game vs. the Buccaneers and whether Tom Brady is finally approaching the end of his career.

The Cowboys have a short injury list this week.

Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) returned to practice Thursday and was a full participant. He injured his ankle in the Dec. 29 practice against the Titans and did not practice or play last week.

Connor McGovern moved from left guard to center to replace Biadasz against the Commanders.

Biadasz looks on track to return, allowing McGovern to move back to left guard.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) also looks ready to come back after a full practice Thursday. He injured his neck on the fifth snap of the Week 15 game against the Jaguars.

Vander Esch returned to limited work last week to knock the rust off but did not play.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) limited in Thursday’s work. It is the first time Smith has appeared on the report since returning in Week 15.

He underwent surgery Aug. 26 to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee and spent most of the season on injured reserve. Smith has missed 33 games the past three seasons.