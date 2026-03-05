Tyler Biadasz on a visit with the Chargers

The Chargers are in need of a starting center, and Tyler Biadasz is available.

Biadasz is visiting with the team today, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Veteran Bradley Bozeman retired earlier this week, leaving the Chargers looking for a new center. He started 33 of a possible 34 games the past two seasons.

The Commanders cut Biadasz this week, and he already has visited the Bears, who saw their center, Drew Dalman, retire. Biadasz was due to make $8.3 million in 2026, with a $1 million roster bonus due on April 1.

Biadasz spent the past two seasons with the Commanders, starting 31 games in Washington and 53 games over four seasons with the Cowboys. He landed on injured reserve in Week 18 with a knee and an ankle injury.

A fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020, Biadasz made the Pro Bowl in 2022.