 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_nextbijanrobinson_240501.jpg
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
nbc_simms_nextstroud_240501.jpg
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
nbc_simms_thisyearspuka_240501.jpg
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Boyd met with Chargers, set to meet with Titans

  
Published May 1, 2024 05:04 PM

One of the few unsigned players left on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents is drawing some interest.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that wide receiver Tyler Boyd visited with the Chargers in Los Angeles this week. He is scheduled to meet with the Titans this week as well.

Boyd had 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns with the Bengals last season. He’s spent his entire eight-year career in Cincinnati and ranks fourth in franchise history in receptions.

The Chargers drafted Ladd McConkey in the second round of the draft, but could use some experience in their receiving corps after losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason. The Titans’ top three receivers are DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Treylon Burks. They drafted Jha’Quan Jackson in the sixth round.