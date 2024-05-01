Tyler Boyd met with Chargers, set to meet with Titans

One of the few unsigned players left on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents is drawing some interest.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that wide receiver Tyler Boyd visited with the Chargers in Los Angeles this week. He is scheduled to meet with the Titans this week as well.

Boyd had 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns with the Bengals last season. He’s spent his entire eight-year career in Cincinnati and ranks fourth in franchise history in receptions.

The Chargers drafted Ladd McConkey in the second round of the draft, but could use some experience in their receiving corps after losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason. The Titans’ top three receivers are DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Treylon Burks. They drafted Jha’Quan Jackson in the sixth round.