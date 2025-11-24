Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton likely to miss Thursday’s game with a high-ankle sprain

Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton is likely to miss Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

According to multiple reports, Guyton suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s 24-21 victory over the Eagles. Guyton left the game in the second half and did not return.

Guyton was replaced by Nate Thomas against the Eagles. Thomas also started when Guyton missed the team’s Week 5 victory over the Jets because of a concussion. Hakeem Adenjii was inactive against the Eagles due to an illness, but will step into the backup role if he’s able to play against Kansas City.

The Cowboys will issue their first injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving game on Monday afternoon. Final injury designations for the game will be released on Wednesday.