Tyler Huntley stays with Ravens on a two-year deal

  
Published March 7, 2026 06:49 PM

This time around, the Ravens aren’t letting quarterback Tyler Huntley get away.

The Ravens have reached a two-year deal with Huntley. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal is worth “up to” $11 million. (And, yes, it’s officially “up to” season for NFL reporters, where deals are described based not on their base value but their maximum compensation, if all incentives and/or escalators are reached.)

Huntley joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020, spending four seasons in Baltimore. In 2024, Huntley (a Pro Bowler, somehow, in 2022) signed with the Browns. The Browns released him in August, and he landed on Baltimore’s practice squad. After a Week 2 concussion for Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins signed him to the active roster. He started five games for Miami.

In August 2025, Huntley returned to the Browns. He was released later that month. He then returned to Baltimore’s practice squad.

For the Ravens, Huntley has started 11 regular-season games and one playoff game. Last year, he started two games for the Ravens, winning both.

Huntley has a career record of 7-9, with 3,212 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions. His passer rating is 82.3.

The new contract suggests that he’ll be the No. 2 quarterback in Baltimore heading into the 2026 season.