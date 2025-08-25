 Skip navigation
Tyler Shough: I’m fully capable of leading the charge

  
Published August 25, 2025 08:57 AM

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the 2025 season and one NFL team has not announced their quarterback plan for Week 1 yet.

The Saints wrapped up the preseason on Saturday without making a decision about who will start against the Cardinals. Spencer Rattler started two preseason games, including the finale, and second-round pick Tyler Shough got the other one. Jake Haener is listed alongside them on the team’s unofficial depth chart, but signs point to Rattler or Shough getting the nod whenever Kellen Moore decides to put an end to the competition.

After Saturday’s game, Shough said that he believes he’s shown what’s needed to claim the job.

“I think, for me, what I put on tape, continually through the call out periods, throughout the games, just, kind of, had a steady growth on the operation,” Shough said, via a transcript from the team. “I felt like it has been enough. I am fully capable to go out there and lead the charge. Obviously, I don’t make those decisions. The whole team [and] the whole offense has continually gotten better. For me, I feel really comfortable going in from week to week, and I am just excited to go in and get to work on Arizona and see what we are going to do.”

Rattler said he has “no doubt” that he’s ready for the starting job if the Saints decide to go that route and it shouldn’t be too much longer before we find out which way the Saints plan to go.