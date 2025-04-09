 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Tyler Shough visited Browns on Monday, will visit Giants on Wednesday

  
Published April 9, 2025 10:23 AM

Quarterback Tyler Shough’s busy pre-draft season is set to continue.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Shough visited with the Browns on Monday and will visit with the Giants on Wednesday.

He previously spent time with the Steelers, Jets, and Colts. Next week, Shough is slated to visit with the Raiders and Seahawks.

Shough, who turns 26 in September, played at Oregon from 2018-2020, Texas Tech from 2021-2023, and Louisville in 2024. Having dealt with several injuries over the course of his career, he was healthy last season, throwing for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.