Tyler Shough visited Browns on Monday, will visit Giants on Wednesday

Quarterback Tyler Shough’s busy pre-draft season is set to continue.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Shough visited with the Browns on Monday and will visit with the Giants on Wednesday.

He previously spent time with the Steelers, Jets, and Colts. Next week, Shough is slated to visit with the Raiders and Seahawks.

Shough, who turns 26 in September, played at Oregon from 2018-2020, Texas Tech from 2021-2023, and Louisville in 2024. Having dealt with several injuries over the course of his career, he was healthy last season, throwing for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.