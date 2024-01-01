Tyler Smith “has a chance” to play after plantar fascia tear

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith completely tore his plantar fascia in Saturday’s win over the Lions, but that may actually help his chances of playing against the Commanders in Week 18.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he “would agree” with the notion that full tears of the plantar fascia are generally easier for players to play through than partial tears and that he is not ruling Smith out for the final game of the year as a result.

“He’s sore,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “We’ll find out more on Wednesday. He has a chance, is how it’s been described.”

Even if Smith doesn’t play this week, he would seem to be in play for the opening round of the playoffs. That also appears to be the case for defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins, who McCarthy said should practice this week after missing three games with an ankle injury.