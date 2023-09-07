Tyler Smith “very optimistic” for Sunday night, has to practice Saturday to play

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered an update on left guard Tyler Smith’s condition on Thursday morning.

Smith injured his hamstring in practice earlier this week and was diagnosed with a strain that has not led the team to rule him out of Sunday night’s opener against the Giants. Smith did not practice on Wednesday and McCarthy said he will continue to rehab on the side Thursday while adding that Smith feels positive about his chances of playing.

“He says he feels really good. . . . He’s very optimistic,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

McCarthy said that Smith will need to practice on Saturday before the team travels to New Jersey in order to play on Sunday night. If he can’t go by then, the Cowboys will likely move Chuma Edoga into the starting lineup and summon further depth from the practice squad.