Tyler Smith vows to step up as a leader in Cowboys’ OL room

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick, and the odds favor the team taking a wide receiver. But chatter is building that the Cowboys could draft North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel to replace Zack Martin at right guard.

The Cowboys have selected three offensive linemen in the first three rounds in the past three drafts. But Jane Slater of NFL Media reports they could go that direction again because of “concerns about who is going to lead the O-line room.”

Right tackle Terence Steele and left guard Tyler Smith said earlier this week they were ready to step up and take the reins of leadership.

“We just continue the culture,” Smith said, via Lawrence Dow of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I mean, we were fortunate enough to have two dudes who did it at a high level for a really long time, or super consistent in everything they did, and I learned a lot from them. I learned how Zack took notes. I learned how Zack practiced, how he took care of his body. So I think it’s my job to pass that on to the young dudes. Definitely show them every day the right way to do things, and I know [Steele] and me, and the rest of the guys in there, even will continue to uphold that standard.”

Smith is the best offensive lineman the Cowboys have, with two Pro Bowls after being a first-round pick in 2022. Steele, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, is the longest tenured with 74 starts since his rookie season of 2020.

As it stands today, Brock Hoffman and Robert Jones will compete for the starting job to replace Martin next to Steele.

Martin, one of the top guards in NFL history, was the unquestioned leader of the offensive line. His retirement leaves some big shoes to fill in the starting lineup and in the offensive line room.

“Really tough,” Steele said. “Zack was my guy. Took me under his wing right when I got in. Showed me the ropes. Showed me what it takes to be great, the mindset, hard work, and all that. So it’s going to be tough. It’s already been an adjustment right now.”

Smith said Martin will be missed, but vows that there won’t be a drop off in leadership.

“I’ve got to continue the culture,” Smith said. “You know, the standard is still the standard, and we’ve got big dreams this offseason. We need that Lombardi Trophy.”