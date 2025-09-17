 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Warren did not practice Wednesday with toe injury

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:50 PM

The Colts have an injury concern with one of their top offensive weapons.

Tight end Tyler Warren did not participate in Wednesday’s session with a toe injury, according to the team’s practice report.

Warren, the No. 14 overall pick in this year’s draft, currently leads the club with 11 receptions and 155 receiving yards. He’s also taken a couple of carries for 3 yards.

Warren did speak to the media in the locker room on Wednesday, which could be a positive sign for his potential availability. But that will be worth monitoring over the next couple of days.

Receiver Josh Downs (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Laiatu Latu (hamstring) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (illness) were both limited.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion), running back Tyler Goodson (elbow), and linebacker Austin Ajiake (throat) were all full participants.