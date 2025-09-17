Tyler Warren did not practice Wednesday with toe injury

The Colts have an injury concern with one of their top offensive weapons.

Tight end Tyler Warren did not participate in Wednesday’s session with a toe injury, according to the team’s practice report.

Warren, the No. 14 overall pick in this year’s draft, currently leads the club with 11 receptions and 155 receiving yards. He’s also taken a couple of carries for 3 yards.

Warren did speak to the media in the locker room on Wednesday, which could be a positive sign for his potential availability. But that will be worth monitoring over the next couple of days.

Receiver Josh Downs (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Laiatu Latu (hamstring) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (illness) were both limited.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion), running back Tyler Goodson (elbow), and linebacker Austin Ajiake (throat) were all full participants.