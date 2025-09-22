Tyquan Thornton’s long catch sets up Chiefs fourth-quarter TD

Receiver Tyquan Thornton seems to be finding a nice home with the Chiefs.

He caught a touchdown earlier in Sunday’s matchup against the Giants. Now after barely missing a long touchdown catch, he caught a long 33-yard bomb to set up a Kareem Hunt touchdown.

Kansas City leads New York 22-9 midway through the fourth quarter.

Thornton wasn’t able to complete a catch on second-and-10 from the New York 34, with the ball coming loose as the receiver went to the ground.

But on the next play, Mahomes went right back to Thornton down the field — and this time the receiver made the catch with a defender draped all over him.

Hunt powered his way into the end zone on the next play for a 1-yard touchdown. But Hunt gave a throat slash to the end zone camera, sparking a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With the extra point coming from 48 yards instead of 33, Butker missed his second kick of the night wide right. He previously missed a 40-yard field goal.

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook had to exit the game midway through the second half and is questionable to return with a neck injury.