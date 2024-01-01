Tyre Phillips to miss Giants finale with torn quad

Tyre Phillips nailed down a starting role at right tackle with the Giants this season, but he won’t be able to finish out the year on the field.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at a Monday press conference that Phillips will miss the team’s Week 18 date with the Eagles after tearing his quadriceps tendon during Sunday’s 26-25 loss to the Rams. Phillips will have surgery to repair the injury.

Phillips started the last seven games and nine of the last 10 games at right tackle with 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal sidelined by ankle injuries. He played in 12 games for the Giants last season and then returned during this season after being signed off of the Eagles practice squad.

Matt Peart will likely play the finale and the team will then try to see if they can get Neal in better shape on both the health and performance fronts in 2024.