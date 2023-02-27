Tyree Wilson still recovering from fractured foot, will skip most drills at Combine

Edge rusher Tyree Wilson won’t be doing much in Indianapolis this week.

Wilson fractured his foot while playing for Texas Tech in November and he is still recovering from that injury as the NFL world descends on Indiana for this week’s Scouting Combine. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will take part in the bench press, but will hold off on other work until the school’s Pro Day workout.

Wilson opened his college time at Texas A&M and transferred to Texas Tech after his redshirt freshman season. He posted 99 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his final two seasons with the Red Raiders.

The foot injury kept Wilson from adding to those totals, but most projections have Wilson coming off the board in the top 10 picks despite the time it cost him at the end of the season.