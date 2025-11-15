 Skip navigation
Tyree Wilson wasn’t fined for apparent hip-drop tackle that injured J.K. Dobbins

  
November 15, 2025

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins believes the foot injury that has resulted in a stint on injured reserve happened on an illegal hip-drop tackle. The NFL didn’t see it that way.

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson was not fined by the league for the maneuver.

Here’s the play. It looks like a hip drop.

From the rulebook: “It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

Often, a player escapes a hip-drop violation by not landing on the runner’s leg. Wilson clearly did. It’s not clear why no fine was issued. No flag was thrown on the play.