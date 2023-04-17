 Skip navigation
Tyree Wilson’s draft stock seems to be rising, perhaps as high as No. 2

  
Published April 17, 2023 06:42 AM
nbc_pft_wilsoninterview_230301
March 1, 2023 09:07 AM
Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson shares why he transferred from Texas A&M, why he models his game after the likes of Myles Garrett and J.J. Watt, and highlights one specific area of his skillset he wants to improve.

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson’s name is increasingly being mentioned as a high pick in next week’s NFL draft, perhaps as high as No. 2 overall.

The odds at DraftKings have Wilson at +800 to be the No. 2 overall pick. That makes him the fifth-most likely player to go No. 2 overall, behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at +120, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson at +160, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +390 and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at +600.

Peter King writes in today’s Football Morning in America that it won’t be a surprise if Wilson is picked ahead of Anderson , and it won’t be a surprise if Houston is the team that takes Wilson, either at No. 2 or after a trade down.

Stroud is still the favorite to go No. 2 for a reason, and it seems hard to believe that any defensive player would go second overall in a draft with as many good quarterbacks as this draft has. But Wilson is clearly impressing teams and may hear his name called very early next Thursday night.