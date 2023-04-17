Tyree Wilson’s draft stock seems to be rising, perhaps as high as No. 2

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson’s name is increasingly being mentioned as a high pick in next week’s NFL draft, perhaps as high as No. 2 overall.

The odds at DraftKings have Wilson at +800 to be the No. 2 overall pick. That makes him the fifth-most likely player to go No. 2 overall, behind Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at +120, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson at +160, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +390 and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at +600.

Peter King writes in today’s Football Morning in America that it won’t be a surprise if Wilson is picked ahead of Anderson , and it won’t be a surprise if Houston is the team that takes Wilson, either at No. 2 or after a trade down.

Stroud is still the favorite to go No. 2 for a reason, and it seems hard to believe that any defensive player would go second overall in a draft with as many good quarterbacks as this draft has. But Wilson is clearly impressing teams and may hear his name called very early next Thursday night.