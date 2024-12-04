 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill did not participate in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published December 4, 2024 04:39 PM

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t take part in the first Dolphins practice of Week 14.

Hill was listed as out of practice with the wrist injury that has made him a regular on the injury report in recent weeks. Rest was also given as a reason why Hill did not join the team on the field.

Hill has missed other practices, but has not missed any games this season and there’s no sign he’s at risk of missing this week’s matchup with the Jets.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (rest), tackle Kendall Lamm (back, elbow), and linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) were also out of practice Wednesday.

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (knee) and linebacker Cameron Goode (knee) were both limited in their first practice since being designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder, back), cornerback Kader Kohou (back), running back Raheem Mostert (hip), safety Jordan Poyer (rest, finger), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) were also listed as limited participants.