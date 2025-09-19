Tyreek Hill gets Dolphins to 21-21 tie in fourth quarter

Who could have seen this coming?

Thursday Night Football has a game in the fourth quarter after the Dolphins drove 67 yards in nine plays, with Tyreek Hill catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins and Bills are tied 21-21 with 12:18 remaining.

The Bills have outgained the Dolphins 271 to 207 and should have put away Miami long ago. They haven’t with back-to-back punts after taking the second half kickoff and driving for a go-ahead touchdown.

Hill has five catches for 49 yards, and Tagovailoa has completed 18 of 27 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. De’Von Achane has 10 carries for 58 yards and seven catches for 29 yards.