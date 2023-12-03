Tyreek Hill goes for 157 with two TDs, Dolphins dominate Commanders 45-15

The Dolphins had no trouble dispatching the Commanders on Sunday afternoon, blowing by the NFC East opponent for a a dominant 45-15 victory.

Receiver Tyreek Hill got things going with a 78-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter to open the scoring. He then caught a 60-yard touchdown in the second period to give Miami a 24-7 lead.

Hill finished with five catches for 157 yards with two touchdowns. According to the Fox broadcast, he became just the second player in franchise history to catch two touchdowns of at least 60 yards in the same game since Paul Warfield in 1971.

Andrew Van Ginkel had a pick six late in the first quarter. Raheem Mostert then had a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half to make the score 31-7.

De’Von Achane effectively put things well out of reach with his 4-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Achane had a second touchdown with 1:57 left in the contest, capping a 13-play 59-yard drive that took 7:50 off the clock as the Dolphins were trying to play out the string.

Miami had 20 first downs, was 67-of-13 on third down, and finished with 406 total yards. The club averaged 6.9 yards per play.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 18-of-24 for 280 yards with two touchdowns. Head coach Mike McDaniel pulled Tagovailoa early in the fourth quarter with the game effectively decided, as Mike White came in for mop-up duty.

Achane finished with 17 carries for 73 yards with two TDs as Raheem Mostert also had 11 carries for 43 yards with a touchdown.

On the other side, quarterback Sam Howell finished 12-of-23 for 127 yards with an interception. He rushed for two touchdowns — one on a QB sneak the other from 13-yards out. He was also sacked three times.

The Dolphins are now 9-3 for the first time since 2001 and have a commanding lead in the AFC East. They will host the Titans next Monday night.

Entering a Week 14 bye, the Commanders are now 4-9 and major change seems inevitable — either in the coming days or just after the regular season ends in January.