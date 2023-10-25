Tyreek Hill misses practice with hip injury

The Dolphins added a big name to their injury report on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed practice for the first time this season. Hill is listed as having a hip injury.

There’s been no word from the team about any impact on Hill’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but it was a question that a couple of his teammates fielded. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said it was above his pay grade and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talked about the prospect of playing without Hill. Tagovailoa said no one can emulate Hill but that the team can’t use that as a reason to take a step backward offensively.

“If we couldn’t have Tyreek, that would be tough but the show goes on,” Tagovailoa said at his press conference. “You gotta continue to play and somewhere down the line we’re going to get Tyreek back. It has to be one of those things where you don’t let your foot off the gas and you don’t lose that rhythm as a team or as a unit.”

The Dolphins also practiced without running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), safety Javon Holland (concussion), fullback Alec Ingold (foot), and guard Robert Jones (personal). Waddle (back), wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), defensive back Nik Needham (Achilles), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), cornerback Cam Smith (foot), and center Connor Williams (groin) were limited participants.

Thursday’s practice will be the next opportunity to check in on Hill’s status and whether “somewhere down the line” is as ominous a timetable as it sounds.