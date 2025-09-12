 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill: My focus is on football, not outside noise

  
Published September 12, 2025 05:11 PM

The NFL confirmed this week that they are investigating domestic violence allegations against Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but Hill said on Friday that he has not had any conversations with the league at this point.

Hill’s wife accused Hill of eight instances of domestic violence in a court filing as part of their ongoing divorce case and Hill denied those accusations in a statement released through his attorney earlier this week. Hill otherwise declined to discuss the allegations on Friday and said that his focus is totally on football rather than anything off the field.

“My focus right now is just playing ball, and spending time with my kids and just doing what I’m best at: providing for my family,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you’re trying to do, it can only cloud what you’re really trying to get accomplished.”

Hill’s comments about outside noise weren’t limited to those allegations. He also said he doesn’t “really pay attention” to speculation that he could be traded while saying that he’s happy to continue playing in Miami.