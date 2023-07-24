Tyreek Hill reaches settlement to resolve incident at Miami marina

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reached a settlement to resolve a June incident that saw him accused of striking an employee of a Miami marina.

Hill was accused of striking the employee after a disagreement and the Miami-Dade Police Department was reportedly investigating the matter despite the alleged victim declining to press charges. Attorneys for Hill and the marina provided a statement to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday saying that the two sides had reached an undisclosed settlement.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” the attorneys said.

Hill could still be subject to discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, although there’s been no comment from the league about a report that they have opened an investigation into what happened.