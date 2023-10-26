Tyreek Hill says he’ll play against the Patriots

Whatever potential crisis was going on in Miami has been averted.

Receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters after returning to practice on Thursday that he will play on Sunday against the Patriots.

“I just wanted some attention because my mom wouldn’t talk to me yesterday, so I needed some attention from somebody,” Hill said, tongue in cheek, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I’m good, though.”

Hill did not practice on Wednesday with a hip injury.

In his second season with Miami, Hill currently leads the league with 902 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns on 53 catches.

Hill will either be listed as a limited or full participant on the Dolphins’ practice report, whenever it is released on Thursday.