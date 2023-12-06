Tyreek Hill thought Tua Tagovailoa made a bad throw on TD, until getting another look

When a wide-open Tyreek Hill had to adjust to the ball in the air before catching a long touchdown pass on Sunday, it looked to many observers like a bad throw by Tua Tagovailoa. It looked that way to Hill, too, until he got another look.

As documented on this week’s Hard Knocks, immediately after scoring the touchdown, Hill asked Tagovailoa on the field why he made the touchdown pass harder than it needed to be.

“What kind of throw was that? Don’t do that again,” Hill said to Tagovailoa.

But when the Dolphins’ coaches went over the play with Hill and Tagovailoa on their tablets on the sideline, Hill admitted that he was the one who ran the wrong route, and Tagovailoa threw it to where Hill was supposed to be.

“That’s perfect. You know what? I’m wrong, bro. I can admit when I’m wrong,” Hill told Tagovailoa.

Hill may be the only receiver in the NFL fast enough to blow past the secondary with so much room to spare that he can run to the wrong place and then get to the right place while the ball is still in the air, without getting caught from behind.