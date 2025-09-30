 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill tore his ACL and other ligaments, will have surgery today

  
Published September 30, 2025 06:26 AM

The knee injury suffered by Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday night was every bit as bad as it looked.

Hill tore the ACL and other ligaments in his knee, remains in the hospital and will have surgery today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had already confirmed that Hill dislocated his knee. A dislocated knee is a very serious injury, far worse than the more common dislocated kneecap.

It’s too soon to say what the future holds for the 31-year-old Hill, but suffice to say that a dislocated knee with major ligament damage is a devastating injury.