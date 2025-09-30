Tyreek Hill tore his ACL and other ligaments, will have surgery today

The knee injury suffered by Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday night was every bit as bad as it looked.

Hill tore the ACL and other ligaments in his knee, remains in the hospital and will have surgery today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had already confirmed that Hill dislocated his knee. A dislocated knee is a very serious injury, far worse than the more common dislocated kneecap.

It’s too soon to say what the future holds for the 31-year-old Hill, but suffice to say that a dislocated knee with major ligament damage is a devastating injury.