Tyreek Hill’s first touchdown since Week 1 gives Miami 17-6 lead

The Dolphins have gotten back into the end zone for the first time since their opening drive.

Tua Tagovailoa tossed a 1-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill, making the score 17-6, Miami.

After getting the ball on their 47-yard line following a missed field goal, the Dolphins needed only six plays to get to the paint. Tight end Jonnu Smith made the big play, catching a short pass over the middle before bouncing off defenders and staying on his feet all the way down to the 1-yard line.

On the next play, Tagovailoa found Hill for the score. It was Hill’s first touchdown since Week 1.

The Rams should have put three points on the board to open the second half, but a false start before a 52-yard field goal pushed the attempt back 5 yards. Joshua Karty missed wide right from that distance to keep the score at 10-6. Los Angeles had been going down the field with the run game, but a high shotgun snap derailed the possession, putting the offense behind the chains.

Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller went down early in the third quarter and is out after being placed in concussion protocol. Cam Smith came in to replace him

Additionally, Dolphins left guard Robert Jones is questionable to return with a knee injury. Lester Cotton replaced him.