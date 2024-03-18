Tyron Smith says farewell to the Cowboys

Veteran tackle Tyron Smith is leaving the Cowboys for the Jets. He has posted on social media a farewell to Dallas.

“Cowboy Nation,” he wrote on Instagram, “Humbly, I don’t ever know where to begin. . . . Thirteen years sure is a long time to sum up in one short letter to thousands of people who have made my time in Dallas so memorable. It’s been a long and wild ride filled with plenty of ups and downs but, Cowboy Nation, you have been here through it all.”

Smith was a first-round pick in 2011. He spent 13 years in Dallas.

He also thanked his teammates and the Jones family.

“While I’m excited for this next chapter of my football career, part of my heart will forever be left in Texas,” Smith said.

Smith has accepted a one-year deal with the Jets, which pays ouf $6.5 million guaranteed. It includes up to $13.5 million in additional payments, based on playing time and other factors.