Uchenna Nwosu agrees to reworked deal with Seahawks

  
Published March 20, 2025 07:20 PM

The Seahawks have some more cap space to work with as a result of an agreement with edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu on a revised contract.

General Manager John Schneider said the team was working through a new contract with Nwosu and multiple reports say he has agreed to take a pay cut of $6.99 million for the 2025 season. His cap number drops by more than $9 million, but his cap number for 2026 will rise by $2 million as a result of the alterations.

Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports Nwosu can earn $5 million of that cut back through incentives tied to sacks, playing time and whether the Seahawks advance to the playoffs.

In addition to his new contract, Nwosu is also set to be wearing a new number. He will give No. 10 to Cooper Kupp and wear No. 7, which became available when Geno Smith was traded to the Raiders.