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UFL attendance continues to vary sharply among cities

  
Published March 29, 2026 02:17 PM

The UFL is back for its third season. And, like the first two, attendance varies sharply among cities.

On Saturday in St. Louis, where the Battlehawks continue to ride anti-NFL fervor more than a decade after the Rams left, 31,191 showed up for the Week 1 game against the D.C. Defenders, via Sports Business Journal. The home team won, 16-10 — and the kid on the left gets the prize for best sign of the day.

In sharp contrast, roughly one fourth of that crowd showed up for the Dallas Renegades’ opener against the Houston Gamblers. Only 8,870 were present for the home team’s 36-17 win.

For 2026, the UFL has moved most of its teams into smaller venues. With Toyota Stadium having a capacity of 11,000, the empty seats were less glaring than they’ve been in the past.

Friday’s debut by the Louisville Kings drew 14,034 to a soccer stadium with a capacity of 15,304. As noted on Saturday, the most compelling moment came at halftime, when fans of the home team and players from the Birmingham Stallions were involved in a drink-throwing incident. Stallions receiver Justyn Ross had to be restrained twice.

Week 1 ends with the Columbus Aviators visiting the Orlando Storms. Both teams are brand new for 2026.