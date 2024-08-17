UFL star Jake Bates likely earns Lions’ kicking job with 4-for-4 day on field goals

No player may have done more to revitalize his career in the UFL than Jake Bates.

Bates, a kicker who became notable for making three field goals of 60 yards or longer while playing for the Michigan Panthers this spring, earned himself a spot on the Lions’ preseason roster and now appears to have earned the Lions’ kicking job for the regular season.

Today Bates nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired in the Lions’ preseason win over the Chiefs, and he went 4-for-4 on field goals including a 55-yarder. Bates did miss an extra point, but his strong leg is what the Lions like about him and why he now looks like he will be Detroit’s kicker when the regular season starts.

When Bates signed he was expected to compete with Michael Badgley for the job, but Badgley suffered a season-ending injury and the Lions have no other kickers on the roster. If Bates had struggled in the preseason the Lions likely would have brought in another kicker, but with Bates’ successful preseason performance, the job appears to be his.