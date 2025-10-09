UNC confirms suspension of Bill Belichick assistant coach Armond Hawkins

The avalanche of negative reports flowing from North Carolina’s football program under Bill Belichick included news that assistant coach Armond Hawkins was suspended for allegedly providing extra benefits to players’ families, in the form of sideline passes to games.

The program has now confirmed that Hawkins is, and remains, suspended.

“North Carolina assistant football coach Armond Hawkins has been suspended for violating NCAA rules related to extra benefits,” North Carolina said in a statement. “He will remain on leave as the Department of Athletics further investigates other potential actions detrimental to the team and University.”

The deeper question is whether anything Hawkins did affects Belichick, whose buyout could be jeopardized depending on the severity of proven rules violations.

Last night, after days of silence, Belichick and A.D. Bubba Cunningham issued companion statements reiterating their mutual commitment. Which could simply be part of an awkward dance aimed at resulting in a separation agreement with the best possible terms for each side.

Meanwhile, Pat Welter of WRAL.com, whose thorough Monday reporting peeled back the curtain on a program in shambles, reports that some sources are “feeling reluctant to share new information as internally the Belichick staff is trying to find the leak.” As Welter notes, however, the “leak” is far from a few people.

Of course, searching for the leak — instead of addressing the substantive issues disclosed by the reporting — is what dysfunctional regimes do. Which only bolsters the perception that it’s just a matter of time until major changes are made. Unless, of course, Belichick makes it to next Friday and the Tar Heels beat Cal, which is favored by 13.5 points.