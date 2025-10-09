Amid storm of reports, UNC and Bill Belichick issue brief statements

Bill Belichick and Bubba Cunningham have finally spoken.

After multiple days of reports that, taken together, paint a picture of dysfunction and deterioration within North Carolina football, the two principals to the program have issued statements on Wednesday night, simultaneously. The messages were brief.

Said Belichick: “I’m fully committed to the UNC Football program we’re building here.”

Said Cunningham, the university’s athletic director: “Coach Belichick has the full support of the Athletic Department and University.”

That’s it. Nothing more. At least for now.

The silence had become deafening, especially after Wednesday’s reports indicated first that the school was considering possible exit strategies and then that Belichick was discussing buyout options with UNC, which has been blown out in all three of its games this season against FBS schools.

Whether it’s an effort to throw a half-filled bucket of water on the house fire or a true and unconditional renewal of vows remains to be seen. For now, they’ve finally said something.

It’s unlikely that the late-night tweet will stop reporters from seeking to slip behind the curtain for more information about what’s truly happening, and about where the relationship may be heading.