Report: “Potential exit strategy” discussions have begun as to Bill Belichick

  
Published October 8, 2025 01:59 PM

Bill Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons. He may not finish one at the college level.

It sounds as if there’s a non-zero chance he doesn’t finish the current week.

Andrew Jones of 247Sports.com, an outlet owned by CBS, reports that “potential exit strategy discussions” occurred this morning at North Carolina. And while it doesn’t mean Belichick will be fired, “preliminary conversations” about the possibility have occurred.

The goal reportedly would be to eliminate or minimize Belichick’s buyout.

The fast-rolling snowball seems to be related to accounts of potential rules violations. This week, reports emerged that an assistant coach was suspended for providing extra benefits to player families and that players were selling free tickets they had received for games.

Jones reports, citing an unnamed source, that “there are many other violations that have occurred, many on the recruiting front.”

And Jones adds this at the end, as his “opinion” on the matter” “I don’t think it’s a lock that Belichick coaches the Cal game.”

The Cal game will be played in Berkeley in only nine days. If something is going to be happening before the 10:30 p.m. ET Friday night kickoff on October 17, it will need to happen fairly quickly.