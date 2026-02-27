 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

RichardsonPFT2-27.jpg
Report: Richardson, Vikings have mutual interest
nbc_pft_steelers_fa_approval_260226.jpg
Unpacking the leaked NFLPA report card survey
nbc_pft_woody_johnson_260226.jpg
Johnson gets B in leaked NFLPA report card

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

RichardsonPFT2-27.jpg
Report: Richardson, Vikings have mutual interest
nbc_pft_steelers_fa_approval_260226.jpg
Unpacking the leaked NFLPA report card survey
nbc_pft_woody_johnson_260226.jpg
Johnson gets B in leaked NFLPA report card

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers continues to hone blocking skills after move from QB

  
Published February 27, 2026 09:26 AM

Eli Stowers began his college career as a quarterback at Texas A&M. He appeared in five games in two seasons as a backup before transferring to New Mexico State.

He played quarterback and tight end one season there before transferring to Vanderbilt, where he transformed himself into the nation’s best tight end.

Among his many awards in 2025, Stowers was a first-team All-American and won the Mackey Award as the top tight end.

“If you would have told me even three, four years ago that I was going be playing tight end, I would have thought you were crazy,” Stowers said. “I was a quarterback through and through. . . . But playing quarterback was pivotal in my transition to tight end, just making it easier because I understood the game. Like, as a quarterback, you have to understand what everybody’s doing on offense, what everybody’s doing on defense.”

Stowers led the team with 49 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. His receiving skills are unquestioned, but his run blocking, which has come a long way, still needs work.

“That was the newest thing to me, newest technique, newest movement, coming from quarterback,” Stowers said. “That was something you never did as a quarterback. I think that’s something that I’ve gotten a lot better [at doing], but I want to continue to try to learn and watch film and hone in on my technique.”

While he acknowledges he still has room for improvement, Stowers calls himself a “good” blocker.

“I think that people don’t give me enough credit for the strides I’ve already taken in my blocking game,” Stowers said. “I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’m not saying there’s [not] a whole lot more I can continue to grow [in], but I think I’m a good blocker at this point.”