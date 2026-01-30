Vernon Davis is accused of attacking pregnant woman with “magazines and books”

Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, who has pivoted to acting in the years after his playing career ended, faces criminal charges.

Via TMZ.com, a woman has accused Davis of attacking her with “magazines and books” during a May 2025 argument over her pregnancy. Davis allegedly offered the woman $10,000 to get an abortion.

She also contends that, in a later incident, Davis slapped her.

A warrant for Davis’s arrest was issued on January 8, accusing him of assault and battery. A court date is set for February.

The sixth overall pick in 2006, Davis spent nine years with the 49ers. During the 2015 season, he was traded to the Broncos. He signed with Washington in 2016, spending his final four years there. He last played in 2019.